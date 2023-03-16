Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $70,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

APH stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

