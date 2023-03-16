Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 714,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher W. Hamm acquired 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $682,712.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.43. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

