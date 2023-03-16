Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $182.93 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

