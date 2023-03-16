Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.