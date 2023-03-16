ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.60

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $10.45. ARC Resources shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 40,098 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 26.39%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

