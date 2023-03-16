Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

