Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.00. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,393 shares trading hands.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.
