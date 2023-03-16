Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AROC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE AROC opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

