Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Price Performance

Arconic stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

