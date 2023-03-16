Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:ACGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

AC stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:ACGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Capital Group

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

