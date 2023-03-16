Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

AC stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.