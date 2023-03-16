Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

ADSK opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.