Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

