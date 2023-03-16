Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,300 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 2,014,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,180.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $100.50 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

