BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $500.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day moving average is $392.35. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $473.26 and a fifty-two week high of $500.00.
BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.
