Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

