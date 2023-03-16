Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,863,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,594,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

