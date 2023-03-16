Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 716,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Trading Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $230.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Cadiz

(Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.