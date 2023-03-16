California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $118,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Progressive by 38.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.62.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

