California State Teachers Retirement System Has $113.89 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $113,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

