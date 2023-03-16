California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,859,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $115,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,992.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

