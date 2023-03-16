California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,230 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $126,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $422.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 263.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.10.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

