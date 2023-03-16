California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,128 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $113,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,444,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 513,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 157.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $234.18 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

