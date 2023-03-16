Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

CWH stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. Analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

