Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

