CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 832 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.