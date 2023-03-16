CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

About Enbridge

Shares of ENB opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.