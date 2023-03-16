CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

