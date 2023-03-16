CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.25 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $218.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

