CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

