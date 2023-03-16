CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.22 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

