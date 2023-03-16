CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

