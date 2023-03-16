CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

