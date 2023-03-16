CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

