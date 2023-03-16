CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 22,102 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.48% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

