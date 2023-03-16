CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 519 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 218,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

