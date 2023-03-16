CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 792 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

MDT opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

