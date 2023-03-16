CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.