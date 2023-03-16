Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,106.54

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,106.54 ($13.49) and traded as low as GBX 999.40 ($12.18). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($12.55), with a volume of 28,761 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Cerillion Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £303.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,322.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

