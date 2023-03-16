Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Down 4.3 %

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

