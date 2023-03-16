Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as low as C$3.05. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 488,758 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHR. Cormark cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$611.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.438172 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

