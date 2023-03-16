CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.18

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.08. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 68,344 shares changing hands.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

