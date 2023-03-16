CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $240.66

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.66 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 228.22 ($2.78). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.85), with a volume of 292,770 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

CMC Markets Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of £663.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Company Profile

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 120 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($362.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 374 shares of company stock valued at $89,792. Corporate insiders own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

