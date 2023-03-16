CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the third quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 224.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Price Performance

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 436.12 and a current ratio of 480.28.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.