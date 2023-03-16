Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

