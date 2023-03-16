Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Corteva worth $69,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 94.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

