CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $53,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 208.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 154.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $129.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

