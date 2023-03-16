CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CSX by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.



