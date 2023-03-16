D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,879,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,962,000 after buying an additional 191,421 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 65,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

