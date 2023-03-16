D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.