D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $182.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

